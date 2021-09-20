Delhi Riots: Why Has Delhi Police Probe Been So 'Poor'? Are Courts Doing Enough?

It would be churlish to assume that every investigation by a police force in the country is going to lead to convictions. In some cases, there just may not be sufficient evidence to present to the court. In others, the investigation may not be able to produce the best evidence because of circumstances outside the police's control.

However, as can be seen in the sections explained below, there are multiple issues with the Delhi Riots investigations which go beyond mere errors or unavoidable circumstances, from call records contradicting police claims, to use of 'planted witnesses'.

This is where the observations of the courts have been so telling, because the judges have expressly recognised these flaws – even in cases where they have accepted charge sheets.

In State vs Ashraf Ali, for example, a case involving injuries to police personnel, the court agreed to frame charges against the accused but noted that vital evidence had not been collected by the police including samples of the acid allegedly used in the attacks, as well as statements on the nature of the injuries.

"It is further painful to note that in a large number of cases of riots, the standard of investigation is very poor," said Additional Sessions Judge Vinod Yadav, one of the judges who is hearing many of these cases at the Karkardooma court.

As a Delhi-based senior advocate specialising in criminal law says, these kind of failures show the Delhi Police have "not followed the basic tenets of law and procedure", let alone best practices. They add,