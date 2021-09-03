Delhi Riots | 'Vague Evidence, General Allegations': HC Grants Bail to 5 Accused

The Delhi High Court on Friday, 3 September, granted bail to five accused in connection with the murder of a Head Constable and injuries to a DCP during the North-East Delhi Riots of 2020.

Justice Subramonium Prasad had reserved the order on 16 August.



Passing the bail order in favour of Mohd Arif, Shadab Ahmad, Furkan, Suvaleen and Tabassum on Friday the court pointed out that the petitioners were arrested over a year ago and observed:



"Bail jurisprudence attempts to bridge the gap between the personal liberty of an accused and ensuring social security remains intact. It is the intricate balance between the securing the personal liberty of an individual and ensuring that this liberty does not lead to an eventual disturbance of public order."

Further the Court stated: