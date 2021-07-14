Delhi Riots: Court Slaps Fine on Police, Calls Their Probe 'Callous & Farcical'

Commenting on the nature of the investigation in the case, the court said that it was not able to persuade himself about the efficacy and fairness of the investigation that was carried out. "The investigation even in case FIR No.64/2020, PS Bhajanpura has been done in a most casual, callous and farcical manner," the order reads.

Not only that, but the order says that the 'defence for the accused persons named in Nasir's complaint has been sought to be created by the Police'.

The court also said that the respondent, Nasir, was 'free to exhaust his remedies available to him in accordance with law to get a separate FIR registered in respect of his complaint dated 03.07.2020 as well as under Section 166-A IPC, if so advised'.