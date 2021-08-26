'Blatant Attempt to Stifle Dissent': Khalid Saifi's Lawyer in Delhi Riots Case

“Saifi protested against the CAA and NRC as did I and many others in this room. It does not make any one of us culpable. It is a vibrant democracy. Was there an incitement to violence?” she was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.

The bail application of the accused observed that the prosecution had advanced some of Saifi's speeches and interviews as evidence in the case, and noted that none of the records are indicative of any incitement of violence.

“The said speeches and interview would only prove that the Applicant herein firmly believes in the democratic rights guaranteed by the Constitution of India. It is submitted that the present case is an abuse of process of law and blatant attempt to stifle dissent,” the application stated, The Indian Express reported.

John also refuted the invocation of the UAPA in the present case, arguing that the charges levelled against the accused are based on conjecture and do not fall under the ambit of the unlawful activities law.

The matter has been posted for a further hearing on 9 September.