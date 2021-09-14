2 Granted Bail, 2 Denied in Relation to Head Constable’s Killing in Delhi Riots

It read, "It is the Constitutional duty of the Court to ensure that there is no arbitrary deprivation of personal liberty in the face of excess of State power. Bail is the rule and jail is the exception, and Courts must exercise their jurisdiction to uphold the tenets of personal liberty, subject to rightful regulation of the same by validly enacted legislation."

The order had also upheld, that it is the "duty of the Courts to ensure that the law does not become a tool for targeted harassment."

Further, the court elucidated that the court must consider the matter of bail on grounds that there is no evidence suggesting that every member of an unlawful assembly comes within an umbrella of assumed guilt.

"When there is a crowd involved, at the juncture of grant or denial of bail, the Court must hesitate before arriving at the conclusion that every member of the unlawful assembly inhabits a common intention to accomplish the unlawful common object," the order stated.