Siddique Kappan Gets Bail: What Took So Long? What About Other UAPA Accused?

In October 2020, Kappan was arrested, along with three others, by the Uttar Pradesh Police while he was on the way to Hathras to cover the gang rape and murder of a 19-year-old Dalit girl.

Initially arrested over alleged "apprehension of breach of peace,” soon after, a second FIR was registered against them under sections of the UAPA pertaining to sedition.



The police alleged that on the basis of a primary investigation in the first FIR, there was a criminal conspiracy being hatched to destabilise peace and break law and order in Hathras. His bail plea was first rejected by a court in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh, after which he moved the Allahabad High Court.

In their order refusing bail to Kappan, the Allahabad High Court, was of the opinion “that the applicant had no work at Hathras” and that “a perusal of the charge-sheet and documents adduced, prima facie reveal that the applicant has committed the offence." Thus, Kappan was refused bail by the High Court, and in doing so reliance was placed on apex court's judgment in NIA vs Zahoor Ahmed Shah Watali (2019).

"In the matter of National Investigation Agency vs. Zahoor Ahmad Shah Watali, the Apex Court...has stated that Section 43(D)(5) prohibits a Court from granting bail to accused if on a perusal of a final report filed under Section 173 CrPC, the Court is of the opinion that there are reasonable grounds to believe that the accusations against such person are prima facie true," the Allahabad High Court noted.

It added that "the Apex Court has also (in the Watali judgment) observed that the High Court had applied an altogether wrong approach by examining and evaluating the evidence in detail."