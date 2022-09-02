'Atikur Rahman's Left Side Paralysed': Kin Of Activist Arrested In Hathras Case

After Rahman’s heart surgery in November last year, a list of post-surgery instructions was mentioned in his discharge letter, seen by The Quint. These included following dietary restrictions as well as visiting OPD “at one week, one month, three months, six months, one year and yearly.”

In March 2022, the Mathura jail authorities wrote to Rahman’s family informing them that he is being urgently taken to AIIMS Delhi because he has complained of chest pains. “This was because of an emergency situation where he began having severe chest ache...but these visits to AIIMS should be scheduled and take place regularly and not wait for him to fall severely ill,” Saifan, Rahman’s lawyer told The Quint.

In April 2022, Rahman was moved from the Mathura jail to the Lucknow district jail.

Last month, on 28 August, Rahman’s advocates filed an application in Lucknow’s special court for PMLA (Prevention of Money Laundering Act) to issue directions for providing “procedural medical check-up/treatment and further medical advice in AIIMS New Delhi in accordance with the medical advice in the interest of justice.”

“The court in response didn’t direct the jail authorities to take him to AIIMS but asked them to do the needful as per the jail manual,” Saifan said.

On 29 August, the Lucknow district jail authorities sent a letter to Rahman’s family in Muzaffarnagar informing them that he is being admitted to KGMU and that the family should come there soon in order to take care of him.

“He began puking and his condition worsened on the way to the hospital,” Manoj Tiwari, the chief jail warder of the Lucknow district jail told The Quint.

Rahman's family, however, says that he needed to be moved to AIIMS and not KGMU. “He has been treated by his doctors at AIIMS for years. Moreover, after the surgery, they required him to come there for regular consultations,” said Sanjida.

His brother, Mateen said that he has never seen Rahman's health deteriorate to this extent. "His left side is completely gone, he isn't being able to move or even talk coherently. Had he gotten treatment and care timely and regularly, this wouldn't have happened," said Mateen, who is presently visiting Rahman at the hospital.