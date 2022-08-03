Home  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Politics  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-20194,690 People Arrested Under UAPA From 2018 to 2020, But Only 149 Convicted: Govt

4,690 People Arrested Under UAPA From 2018 to 2020, But Only 149 Convicted: Govt

The minister said UP witnessed the highest number of 1,338 arrests under UAPA during the three year period
PTI
Politics
Published:

Image used for representation.

|

(Photo: Shruti Mathur/Altered by The Quint)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Image used for representation.</p></div>

A total of 4,690 people were arrested under the anti-terror law Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) between 2018 to 2020 but just 149 were convicted under it in the three year period, Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said on Wednesday, 3 August.

Rai said 1,321 people were arrested under the UAPA in 2020 while 80 people were convicted in that year.

Also ReadMPs Attend ‘Tiranga Bike Rally’ From Red Fort to Parliament on Wednesday

In 2019, 1,948 people were arrested under the UAPA and 34 people were convicted in that year and in 2018, 1,421 people were arrested while 35 people were convicted, he said replying to a written question in Rajya Sabha.

The minister said the highest number of people arrested under the UAPA between 2018 and 2020 was in Uttar Pradesh — 1,338, followed by Manipur — 943 and Jammu and Kashmir — 750.

Among all those arrested, 2,488 people belonged to 18-30 years of age group and 1,850 belonged to 30 to 45 years age group, he said.

Also ReadParliament Live: Both Houses Adjourned, National Anti-Doping Bill Passed in RS

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined
SCROLL FOR NEXT