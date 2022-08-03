4,690 People Arrested Under UAPA From 2018 to 2020, But Only 149 Convicted: Govt

A total of 4,690 people were arrested under the anti-terror law Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) between 2018 to 2020 but just 149 were convicted under it in the three year period, Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said on Wednesday, 3 August.

Rai said 1,321 people were arrested under the UAPA in 2020 while 80 people were convicted in that year.