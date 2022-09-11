Unalienable Right: Bhima Koregaon Accused's Kin Seek Better Medical Care in Jail

Further, the statement by the kin of the Bhima Koregaon accused points out out that another accused in the case, Gautam Navlakha "is also being denied proper checkups for his dental treatments, allergy attacks and skin rashes" and "more worryingly, Navlakha who is supposed to undergo colonoscopy every two years, has not been taken for the same, though he is at high risk for stomach cancer..."

"He was also denied his medical records in spite of a court order," the letter adds.

Lamenting the demise of co-accused Father Stan Swamy, as well as recent death of Pandu Narote (a UAPA accused in a different case) as incarcerated under-trial, the statement points out:

"Both international treaties and prison manuals in India are clear about the fact that prisoners have the unalienable right to health care, including the right to not contract diseases in prison. However, the overcrowding of prisons in India, mainly due to the high number of undertrials, has led to prisons becoming hazardous to the life and health of its inmates. In addition to this, we see prison authorities behaving with absolute impunity by refusing to accord treatment in time, thereby leading to severe complications in many sick prisoners, and often, even death."

The signatories also express concern over the deteriorating condition of Dr GN Saibaba and the disturbing case of Atiqur Rahman – accused in different UAPA cases, who are suffering a steady decline in their health and require specialist attention.

They point out that "it is only very recently that seven human rights organisations including Amnesty, had come out with a statement on the deteriorating condition of Dr G N Saibaba, who is suffering from multiple ailments such as a heart condition, a cyst in the brain, breathing problems and hypertension, most of which need specialist attention, which is not being provided by the jail authorities."