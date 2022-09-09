Supreme Court Grants Bail to Kerala Journalist Siddique Kappan in UAPA Case
Siddique Kappan was arrested in October 2020.
The Supreme Court on Friday, 9 September, granted bail to Kerala Journalist Siddique Kappan in a UAPA case against him.
Narrating their order, a bench led by CJI UU Lalit said –
“The appellant shall not leave the jurisdiction of Delhi without the express permission of trial court. The appellant shall record his presence in local police station every Monday. This condition shall apply for first 6 weeks. After six weeks, the appellant shall be at liberty to go to Kerala but shall report to the local police station in similar fashion, that is every Monday, and mark his presence in the register kept on that behalf.”
Kappan is to now be taken to the trial court within three days and released on bail on conditions that the trial court considers fit.
Further, when Kapil Sibal, Kappan’s lawyer, pointed out that the proceedings under PMLA have also been initiated against him and in that regard he may have to attend proceedings to apply for bail, the apex court said, “The conditions as stated above shall stand relaxed to the extent the appellant is required to avail of the relief of bail.”
Kappan was arrested in October 2020 while on his way to Hathras where a young Dalit woman had died after allegedly being gang-raped.
(With inputs from LiveLaw.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and law
Topics: Supreme Court UAPA Siddique Kappan
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.