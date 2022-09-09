'A Huge Relief': Siddique Kappan’s Wife Speaks Out After SC Granted Him Bail

Siddique Kappan, a journalist from Kerala, was arrested while he was on his way to west UP’s Hathras in October 2020.
Hours after Siddique Kappan, a journalist from Kerala, was granted bail by the Supreme Court, his wife, Raihana Siddique, spoke up about how the last two years of his incarceration have been for her and their family.
"I’m really happy. For two years, we have been suffering – mentally, physically, and financially. The Supreme Court granting bail (to my husband) has come as a huge relief," she said.
When asked how she dealt with the pressure from various quarters over the last two years, she said she maintained a "never mind" attitude.
"People will say things, so I hear it through one ear and push it out the other ear. There have been difficulties, naturally. I am a wife, and our children have also suffered. People have said things about our deceased mother also. But I’m not paying any heed to those comments," she said.
Raihana also expressed her gratitude to those who stood by the couple.
Meanwhile, the Kerala Union of Working Journalists (KUWJ) welcomed the bail order and accused the Uttar Pradesh government of trying to delay and scuttle the case.
"False complaints were filed against KUWJ members. Even Mr Kappan's wife, Raihana, was not spared as she was attacked on social media for fighting for her husband's release," it said in a statement.
The Uttar Pradesh government accused him of having "deep links" with the Islamic organisation Popular Front of India (PFI) and claimed he was part of a larger conspiracy to "incite religious discord and spread terror."
The Supreme Court on Friday, 9 September, granted him bail.
"Every person has a right to free expression. He is trying to show that (Hathras) victim needs justice and to raise a common voice. Will this be a crime in eyes of law?" the apex court asked during the hearing, according to Bar and Bench.
(With inputs from Bar and Bench.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)