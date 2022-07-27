Arnab Judgment Comes Good in Zubair Bail Order, But Has it Helped Others Too?

Just last month, within twenty-four hours of the Supreme Court casting far reaching aspersions about there being a “devious stratagem” indicated by a plea before them, and hours after Home Minister Amit Shah’s disparaging remarks, an activist and petitioner number two in that plea, Teesta Setalvad was picked up the Gujarat crime branch from her home in Mumbai.

The FIR on the basis of which Seetalvad was detained, quotes heavily, amid a barrage of seeming conjectures, from the Supreme Court judgment in the case, even though the Supreme Court had not directly named Setalvad their contentious remarks.

Incidentally, the plea, filed primarily by Zakia Jafri, whose husband Ehsaan Jafri was killed in the riots, had challenged a Special Investigation Team's report which gave a clean chit to Prime Minister (and former Gujarat CM) Narendra Modi and several others in the 2002 riots.

Setalvad, Jafri’s co-petitioner was arrested along with two-others, under Sections 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) and 194 (giving or fabricating false evidence with intent to procure conviction for capital offence) of the Indian Penal Code.

On Tuesday, a Gujarat court deferred passing an order in Setalvad’s bail plea till Thursday. The Supreme Court had said in the Arnab Goswami judgment: “Deprivation of liberty even for a single day is one day too many.” Setalvad has been behind bars for over a month.

Similarly, in complete violation of the Arnesh Kumar guidelines, the Arnab Goswami judgment and Article 19 of the Constitution of India, comedian Munawar Faruqui was kept behind bars for weeks on end until the Supreme Court finally stepped in and ensured his release. His colleague Nalin Yadav, spent even longer even for nothing more than supporting Faruqui.

Muhammad Zubair was just the most recent example of the Indian authorities' zealotry to arrest dissenters — a fact-checker dragged into a complicated jangle of cases, all for his tweets, all pertaining the same subject matter, all riddled with large gaping holes.