Can Those Who Don't Toe the Govt's Line Be Jailed Like Zubair?

Dr Kafeel Khan, a lecturer at the BRD Baba Raghav Das Medical College in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, was accused of delivering an inflammatory speech against the CAA and NRC. He was charged under the National Safety Act (NSA) and kept in jail for seven months.

Hence, the pertinent questions are – for how long will innocent journalists and artists be targeted for speaking up?

Why are lower courts not giving the right verdicts?

Why aren't courts acting against discriminatory police? If police, government, court, and common people forget their responsibilities, then we are forced to ask – Janab, Aise Kaise?