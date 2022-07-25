Would've Fact-Checked All Fake News About Me If I had Twitter In Jail: Zubair

Speaking about his interaction with police officers, Zubair says it was mostly cordial, but when he got talking to some more intimately, he realised how most of them understand what’s at play here.

“They would personally tell me that 'we know how horrible it is that you are being attacked just for a few tweets'. 70 per cent of the police officers I spoke to were Ravish Kumar fans. The rest 30 per cent also would say, ‘he is a little too leftist at times, but he is the only one who talks about relevant issues so it’s okay’. These were mostly lower rank officers,” Zubair says.

Zubair shared his cell in Tihar Jail with 2 other inmates, one of whom was a 50-something year old man, who was a hardcore supporter of the Shiv Sena. “Initially, I could tell that he feels I have said something against Hindu gods. He might have read such in the newspapers that we get in jail. But when I explained my side of the story to him, he actually became a friend,” says Zubair. “Once he understood what I do and what AltNews does, he said ‘your work is very important’. And we developed a real bond,” he adds.

The friendship grew to the extent that when Zubair would be taken for court hearings to Sitapur or Hathras, the inmate would anxiously wait for his return. And when the Supreme Court announced the bail verdict for Zubair, he hugged Zubair and cried profusely. “That was actually very sweet,” Zubair says.

Zubair also became friends with other ward-mates at the jail, who would eventually tell their children about Zubair in their weekly phone calls, and how they are friends with him.