'Supreme Court's Verdict on Zubair Is a Message to Lower Courts': Vrinda Grover

After 23 days of imprisonment, Alt News co-founder and fact-checker Mohammed Zubair was released on bail on 20 July, on the directions of the Supreme Court. Speaking to The Quint, Zubair's lawyer Vrinda Grover, who represented him in the case, said that the court's verdict was a message to the lower courts as well as the police.

"The verdict is telling the subordinate judiciary that they are the first line of defense of civil liberties. So, when someone is placed in front of you, simply because the police asks for remand...you must scrutinise, if a prima facie case is made out; and if is not, give bail," Grover said.

She added that this wasn't followed in Zubair's case.