'No Shows, No Support': Diary of Nalin Yadav, Arrested With Munawar Faruqui

One evening in February 2022, at a comedy club in Gurugram, a 26-year-old man asked his rather thin audience: "Do you know me? My name is Nalin Yadav." Met with murmurs, he followed it up with the next question: "Do you know Munawar Faruqui?" A collective "yes" resonated in the club.

In all, there were six people in the audience.

"I went to prison with Munawar. He was there for 30 days, I was there for 58 days. But you don't know me. I am telling you this since grief needs to be capitalised in the times that we live in," said Nalin, as he elicited some laughs.

In January last year, a case was filed against comedians Munawar Faruqui, Nalin Yadav, and three others for 'rehearsing' jokes, allegedly about Hindu deities. Since then, Nalin's life has been marred by financial ruin, cancelled shows, and ostracism.

Munawar, Nalin, and the others were arrested a day after right-wing activists obstructed Munawar's show in Indore's Monroe Cafe last year. Nalin, who had opened the act, claims that he was arrested for "standing up for what's right."