UP Admin Demolishes Prayagraj Violence Accused Javed Mohammad's Residence

The local administration in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj launched a demolition drive on Sunday, 12 June, and razed the property of Javed Mohammad, one of the persons allegedly involved in the violent protests against the remarks of suspended Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Nupur Sharma on Prophet Muhammad.

A demolition notice was earlier issued to Javed, who is an activist associated with the Welfare Party of India.

The police had earlier arrested Javed, claiming that he was one of the main conspirators in the case, along with his wife Parveen and daughter Sumaiya.