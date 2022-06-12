UP Admin Demolishes Prayagraj Violence Accused Javed Mohammad's Residence

The local administration in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj launched a demolition drive on Sunday, 12 June, and razed the property of Javed Mohammad, one of the persons allegedly involved in the violent protests against the remarks of suspended Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Nupur Sharma on Prophet Muhammad.
(Photo courtesy: Piyush Rai/The Quint)
A demolition notice was earlier issued to Javed, who is an activist associated with the Welfare Party of India.
The police had earlier arrested Javed, claiming that he was one of the main conspirators in the case, along with his wife Parveen and daughter Sumaiya.
There was also heavy police presence at Prayagraj's Kareili police station before the scheduled demolition.
A total of 304 people have been arrested on 11 and 12 June from several cities across UP, which had seen people taking to the streets to demand the arrest of Sharma for her derogatory remarks.
Those who were arrested also include All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen district president Shah Alam, Left leader Ashish Mittal, and anti-CAA activist Zeshan Rehamni.
Afreen Fatima, one of Javed's daughters, claimed in a video that the Prayagraj Police detained her father without a warrant or an official letter.
"They have not disclosed where they have taken him. I do not know where my father is right now," she said.
Fatima added that the police came to her house again post-midnight and detained her mother, who is a diabetic patient, and her 19-year-old sister.
