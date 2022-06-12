'Why Suffer for BJP's Sins?': WB CM Mamata Banerjee on Prophet Remarks Violence

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
As protesters clashed with the police in West Bengal's Howrah district for the second consecutive day on Saturday, 11 June, over suspended Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Spokesperson Nupur Sharma's remarks against Prophet Muhammad, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee claimed that some political parties were behind the violence, and asked why people should suffer because of the BJP's "sins."
Fresh clashes had broken out between the police and a group of protesters in West Bengal on Saturday morning, a day after communal violence and protests happened in the capital city over Sharma's derogatory remarks.
The clashes were reported from Panchla Bazaar in Howrah. Police used tear gas shells to disperse the protesters after incidents of stone-pelting.
Visuals circulating on social media showed police personnel attempting to douse a fire at an establishment in Panchla, where a BJP office was also set ablaze.
Section 144 was imposed in the district after violence broke out and internet services in the entire jurisdiction were suspended till 6 am on Monday, 13 June.
People also gathered in the busy Park Circus area of Kolkata to protest.