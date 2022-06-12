Prophet Remarks Row: 304 Arrested So Far in UP, Bulldozer Action May Continue

In a span of just 48 hours since pan-India protests erupted over derogatory comments against Prophet Muhammad by two Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) functionaries, a total of 304 people have been arrested in Uttar Pradesh as of Sunday morning, 12 June.

A total of 13 First Information Reports (FIRs) have been filed, and the 304 accused include 91 from Prayagraj, 71 from Saharanpur, 51 from Hathras, 34 from Moradabad, 15 from Ferozabad, and 34 from Ambedkarnagar, Additional Director General of Police Law and Order Prashant Kumar told news agency ANI.