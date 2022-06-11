'After Every Friday..': BJP Leader Posts Bulldozer Threat After UP Violence

Meanwhile, a senior police official on Saturday indicated that Popular Front of India's (PFI) involvement in the incidents cannot be ruled out.

"The manner in which the crowd took to the streets after Friday namaz on Friday, it definitely seems that some people had planned it. While there is no evidence of PFI involvement yet, it cannot be ruled out," SSP Saharanpur told news agency ANI.

Later in the day, SSP Moradabad Hemant Kutiyal also reportedly reiterated these claims.

"Nothing like that has come in the investigation so far. But the investigation is going on. So, we won't deny it, there might be a possibility," he was quoted as saying.