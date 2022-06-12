‘Under What Law?’ Ask Tharoor, Owaisi After Demolition of Javed Mohammad's House

Hours after the Uttar Pradesh administration demolished the property of Javed Mohammad, an activist associated with the Welfare Party of India, politicians expressed their contempt for the move on Sunday, 12 June.

Mohammad is accused of being the main conspirator of the violent protests that erupted in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj over the remarks of suspended Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Spokesperson Nupur Sharma against Prophet Muhammad.

He was taken into custody by the UP Police on Friday, 10 June, along with his wife Parveen and daughter Sumaiya. His other daughter, Afreen Fatima, claimed in a video that the police came without a warrant or an official letter and detained her father.