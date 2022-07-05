'Uddhav-Led Sena Will Win Over 100 Seats if Mid-Term Polls Held in Maha': Raut

“This is a legal process. The rest of the 14 are also Balasaheb's Shivsainiks and followers,” Raut said.

Slamming the rebels, 40 so far who have joined the Shinde camp, Raut said those who wanted to leave the party only wanted a pretext.

Referring to Shinde's speech in the Assembly wherein he had underlined the "unfair treatment" meted out to him in the Sena, Raut said instead of spelling out his tasks for the state, the CM gave justification on why he left the party.

Raut said those who rebelled against Shiv Sena in the past like Narayan Rane and even Chhagan Bhujbal had spoken the same language as used by Shinde when they walked out of the party fold.

“Whenever a leader quits the party, betrays a party, he uses the same kind of justification. He has to strike an emotional chord with the people to justify that he is right,” Raut said.