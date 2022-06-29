Maha Floor Test | 38 Rebels, 2 in Jail, 2 COVID-Ridden: How MVA Numbers Stack Up

As the political deadlock in Maharashtra resumes, Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari ordered to hold a floor test for the Uddhav Thackeray-led government at 11 am on Thursday, 30 June.

"In the backdrop of the disturbing political scenario" unfolding in Maharashtra, a special session of the Vidhan Sabha shall be convened with the only agenda of a "no trust vote against the Chief Minister," the governor wrote in his letter to the Assembly Secretary Rajendra Bhagwat.

Ahead of the session, here's how the numbers stack up for each party in the Maharashtra Assembly: