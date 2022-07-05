As Shinde Emerges Victorious From Maharashtra Floor Test, 3 Messages for Uddhav

Eleven MLAs of the Congress, namely former CM Ashok Chavan, Praniti Shinde, Jitesh Antapurkar, Vijay Waddettiwar, Jishan Siddique, Dhiraj Deshmukh, Kunal Patil, Raju Awale, Mohan Hambarde, Shirish Chaudhary, and Madhavrao Jawalgaonkar did not vote against the motion in the Assembly.

AICC in-charge of Maharashtra HK Patil said that eight MLAs reached the Assembly late. “I was waiting for them in the lobby, they must have been stuck in traffic,” he said. Ashok Chavan also claimed that he got stuck in traffic and reached a few minutes late, but the gate was closed on time.

The logic of Congress MLAs getting stuck in the Mumbai traffic is not going down well with the political pundits. Few MLAs also missed the voting for the Speaker a day earlier. This indicates that all is not well with the Congress flock in Maharashtra and few may choose to fly away in the coming months for greener pastures.