Shiv Sena Taunts Fadnavis, Says BJP Should Have Shown 'Big Heart'

The Shiv Sena on Saturday, 2 July, said former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis taking oath as deputy chief minister was a "shocking climax" to the drama of creating political instability in the state, and asked the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) why it did not show a "big heart" by honouring the pact of rotational CM in 2019.

The Sena, in an editorial in its mouthpiece Saamana, said that Fadnavis's act of becoming deputy chief minister instead of chief minister is now being defended as an instance of his "big heart" and "adherence to the party's directives."