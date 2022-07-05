Uddhav Thackeray's Fall & the Changing Face of Hindutva Politics in India

When the Maharashtra state assembly session concluded on 4 July after the trust vote, the situation was rather extraordinary – a Shiv Sena-BJP combine proved majority on the floor of the house as Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress sat in the Opposition.

Between the Uddhav Thackeray and the Eknath Shinde faction, which one is the real Shiv Sena is a question we'll leave for the party to answer.