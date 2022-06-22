Eknath Shinde Says 'No Talks With BJP' as Shiv Sena Gives 5 pm Deadline to MLAs
Eknath Shinde has claimed the support of 46 MLAs and has declared that he will remain a Shiv Sainik.
Amid the political crisis in Maharashtra, stirred by the rebellion of several Shiv Sena MLAs led by Eknath Shinde, the party on Wednesday, 22 June, has issued an ultimatum to its leaders in the legislative Assembly, asking them to mark their attendance at a meeting at 5 pm.
Following a state Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Shiv Sena's Chief Whip, Sunil Prabhu, has issued a letter to all party MLAs, asking them to be present in an important meeting that will be held on Wednesday evening.
The party notice gives all the MLAs a deadline of 5:00 pm to attend the meeting, failing which they will be considered to have "quit the party voluntarily."
This comes even as Eknath Shinde has claimed the support of 46 MLAs and has declared that he will remain a Shiv Sainik.
The letter also warns that if an MLA remains absent from the meeting without proper reason and prior information, action will be initiated against them as per constitutional provisions.
The letter has been sent to the registered email IDs, as well as WhatsApp and SMS numbers.
'Haven't Got Any Proposal From BJP': Eknath Shinde
Amid the turmoil, rebel leader Eknath Shinde on Wednesday claimed the support of 46 MLAs and said that he has not held any talks with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) so far.
Speaking to news agency ANI, Shinde said that all rebel MLAs continue to be "Bal Thackeray's Shiv Sainiks" and that he has not held any talks with the BJP so far.
"As of now we have neither received any proposal from BJP nor are we holding any talks with them," he said.
Shinde and other MLAs, who had been holed up at a hotel in Surat on Tuesday, shifted to a Guwahati hotel in the wee hours of Wednesday.
Earlier in the day, Sena's Sanjay Raut had hinted at the dissolution of the Legislative Assembly in the state.
"The political developments in Maharashtra heading towards the dissolution of Vidhan Sabha...," Raut tweeted in Marathi.
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.