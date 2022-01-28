VHP Man Who Shot Video of TN Girl Alleging Conversion Uncooperative: Cops to HC

The class 12 girl student of Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu died by suicide, on 19 January, as she was allegedly under pressure to convert to Christianity
(Photo: Aroop Mishra/The Quint)
Muthuvel, the district secretary of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) in Ariyalur, who had shot the video of the minor girl in Thanjavur, is not cooperating with the investigation, said the police in a report to the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Friday.
Justice GR Swaminathan heard the arguments of the father of the child, the police, and the school, and reserved the order in the petition regarding the alleged forced conversion in the suicide of the schoolgirl.
"We are investigating all angles. We want to bring out the truth. We don't know how many videos have been shot in all because Muthuvel is not cooperating with the investigation," he stated.
The parents of the minor girl had sought a CBI inquiry into the case.
"By releasing confidential information, they (police) are creating a debate. We have lost faith. For a fair investigation, the case has to be transferred to the CBI," said the counsel representing the girl's parents.
The counsel representing the state argued, "According to the parents, the video was recorded on 17 January. If they were sincere, they would have raised the complaint then. They kept quiet. After the girl's death, the video is released."
The counsel for the girl's parents stated in response, "Statements made by the victim to third parties shortly before her death are to be taken as direct evidence. The principle of res gestae applies. So those statements cannot be questioned."
In the report submitted, the investigation team had specified that 53 witnesses had been questioned so far. It was also noted that two years ago, the childline in Ariyalur had received a call from the girl, complaining of harassment by a parent at home.
The petitioners' counsel stated that the Thanjavur Superintendent of Police had given a statement to the media that there were no allegations of religious conversion in the First Information Report (FIR).
"Only after the protests did the police register the complaint and then arrested one person who has now been remanded to custody," he said.
The counsel representing the state refuted this claim and said that the warden was arrested the day after the girl’s complaint was recorded.
The parents' counsel then asked how a video was leaked to the media after the handsets were submitted to the police.
"We have seen on social media that two clippings, in which she categorically stated about religious conversion. After the court's direction, we appeared before the police. After handing over the mobile, another video was released on social media. This is raising suspicion about the investigation," he argued.
"We have lost faith in the investigation. They have done injustice to the girl. She was studying well but she faced cruelty. In her own voice, she has told that two years ago, there was an attempt to convert her," he added.
The counsel representing the state argued that there was no mention of 'forced conversion' in the First Information Report (FIR)
"Till 20 January, there were no allegations. They want to create a political issue now. We recorded the statement of the victim's parents thrice. Now, they are making empty allegations. Let them file an affidavit," he added.
