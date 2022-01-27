TN Student Suicide: All You Need to Know About BJP's 'Conversion' Allegations

16 January: At 4.10 PM, a judicial magistrate recorded the student's declaration on video. In the video, the student accused the hostel warden of making her do physical labour. She also gave a statement to the child welfare committee, on the same day. No mention of forced conversion was made in either of these statements.

19 January: The girl died due to medical complications and the video recorded before the judicial magistrate was considered to be her dying declaration.

20 January: Based on the complaint, the police arrested the 62-year-old warden, Sagayamary, under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Juvenile Justice Act.

21 January: A 44-second-long video clip of the girl surfaced on social media. In the clip, the girl was heard accusing the hostel warden of asking her parents to allow her to convert. BJP State President K Annamalai shared the video on Twitter and it went viral in a few hours.

The student's mother, spoke to media persons, "Earlier, when I had gone to pick her up, the school authorities had told me that I should allow them to convert her to Christianity so that they can take care of her education. I fought with them. So they don't like me.”

The Thanjavur police said the video was submitted 24 hours after the girl's death.