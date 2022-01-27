TN Student Suicide: All You Need to Know About BJP's 'Conversion' Allegations

The suicide of a girl student from Thanjavur has led to widespread protests by the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Tamil Nadu (TN) state unit. The BJP, along with the girl's parents, have been alleging that the student took the extreme step, because the school management forced her to convert to Christianity.

While the state police has been denying the claim, TN's Catholic church too has refuted the allegations, issuing a statement on behalf of the college management. On Thursday, 27 January, a video of the girl, taken before her demise, has surfaced. In the clip the student is heard refuting questions on forced conversions.

Here is a timeline of events that have unfurled so far in the case, revealing the other side of the BJP's protest against 'conversion'.