What Facts in TN Suicide Case Did BJP Ignore While Alleging ‘Forced Conversion’?

First, the BJP ignored the history of complaints the girl had raised in the past. The Thanjavur police has found that an unknown person, presumably the child herself, had made a call in July 2020 to Ariyalur Childline number 1098, two year ago, accusing the stepmother of harassment.

The child helpline representatives visited her house twice after the call was made. Arulraj, the Childline officer who had received the call said, “When we visited first, the girl was at home but she denied making the call. Anyway, we counselled her father and stepmother and told them that in case they harass the child, they would be dealt with legally.” At this time, the girl was staying at home after her Class X examination.