TN Schoolgirl Suicide: Catholic Institute Denies Forced Conversion

After a Class 12 girl student in Tamil Nadu's Thanjavur district died by suicide on 19 January, the Franciscan Sisters of the Immaculate Heart of Mary, which runs the school she studied in, has denied allegations of forced religious conversion.

"Our institutions, including the 160-year-old school in Thanjavur, are run on the principles enshrined in the Indian Constitution," Brunolf Mary Fatima Paula, Superior General of the Catholic institute, said in a statement.

The girl's parents, on Monday, requested that the investigation be transferred to the Crime Branch of the police department (CBCID). Bharatiya Janata Party's state unit has been protesting since 19 January over the conversion allegations.