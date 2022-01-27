No Religious Conversion in School Whose Student Died by Suicide: TN Edu Dept

The report by the education department, has revealed that in the past 10 years, 16 periodical inspections have been conducted in the school, and no complaints about any attempt of forced conversion were recorded.

The Franciscan Sisters of the Immaculate Heart of Mary Congregation, that runs the school, has been involved in academic work for the past 180 years. The school in this case was instituted 160 years ago and the hostel has been functioning for 90 years.

"So far, the department has not received any complaints about forced conversion from the students there. The district education officers visited the school and spoke to the students who confirmed the same. Since the school has been functioning as per regulations, there is no recorded history of such an issue," read the report.