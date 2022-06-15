Terrorist Behind Killing of Bank Manager Shot Dead in Encounter: Kashmir Police

The terrorist involved in the killing of a bank manager from Rajasthan in south Kashmir's Kulgam district earlier this month was among the two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) operatives who were shot dead in an encounter with security forces in Shopian in the wee hours of Wednesday, 15 June.

Kashmir Zone Police tweeted that the encounter had left two terrorists dead and later identified one of them as Jan Mohd Lone of Shopian, who was reportedly behind the killing of Vijay Kumar.