'Why Are Kashmiri Pandits Still Not Safe?': Kejriwal on Rahul Bhat's Death

As Jammu and Kashmir witnesses mass protests over the killing of Rahul Bhat, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday, 16 May, appealed for the safety of Kashmiri pandits in the valley.

"Few days back, a Kashmiri Pandit was killed in his office. It seems the assailants had carried out the attack in a targeted manner. The country is worried. Why are Kashmiri Pandits still not safe in the valley? A lot of Kashmiri Pandit-youth had been sent under a PM package.... After this incident, all of them are scared," the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader said in a video statement.

Condemning the use of force to quell impassioned protests in the state, Kejriwal added, "When the Kashmiri Pandits protested to express anger, they were tear-gassed, lathi-charged and locked in their homes. This is wrong."

He called for the immediate dismissal for all police officials using these methods, and added, "This is not the time to do politics, it's time to give security to Kashmiri Pandits."