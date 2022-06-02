Home Minister Amit Shah Meets NSA Ajit Doval Over Targeted Killings in J&K
The meeting came hours after a bank manager from Rajasthan was shot dead in south Kashmir's Kulgam district.
Hours after a bank manager from Rajasthan was shot dead by suspected terrorists in south Kashmir's Kulgam district, Union Home Minister Amit Shah met National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval on Thursday, 2 June, to discuss the recent spate of targeted killings in Kashmir.
Union Minister of State, Prime Minister's Office Dr Jitendra Singh also joined the meeting. Doval is currently in North Block to meet Amit Shah.
Thursday's attack was the second targeted attack on Hindus in the Valley in three days and comes just two days after Rajni Bala, a Hindu teacher from Jammu, was shot down by terrorists outside a school in Kulgam.
Vijay Kumar, who was a bank manager at the Kulgam branch of Elaqahi Dehati Bank, was attacked in the Arreh area of the district. A resident of Hanumangarh in Rajasthan, Kumar joined his posting in Kulgam only last week.
Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the targeted killings.
He said in a tweet, "Bank managers, teachers and other innocent people are getting killed everyday, Kashmiri Pandits are fleeing. Those who have the responsibility to protect have no time to spare after promoting films. The BJP has made Kashmir only as a means to secure power. Take immediate steps to restore peace in Kashmir, prime minister.
All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi said that PM Modi's government saw Kashmiri Pandits as an electoral issue and not as humans. He claimed that the 1987 J&K Legislative Assembly elections were rigged which led to the Kashmir conflict in 1989, as per ANI.
(With inputs from ANI.)
