'Got Married in Feb, Was Calling Us There': Father of Banker Killed in J&K

Around 11 am on Thursday, 2 June, Om Prakash Beniwal, a government school teacher in Nohar, Rajasthan, was resting at his home in Hanumangarh. He was about to have his first meal of the day when he received a phone call from an unknown number.

The person on the other line informed him that a bank manager at the Kulgam branch of Elaqahi Dehati Bank, named Vijay Kumar, had been shot by suspected terrorists in the Arreh area of the district.

Shocked at receiving the news, Om Prakash called back the person, who informed him that Vijay had been critically wounded in the attack and shifted to a hospital where the doctors declared him dead.