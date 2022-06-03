Banker Vijay Kumar Cremated in Hanumangarh, Villagers Demand Martyr Status

Vijay Kumar, the bank manager at the Kulgam branch of Elaqahi Dehati Bank who was shot dead by suspected terrorists in the Arreh area of the district on Thursday, 2 June, was cremated in his village in Hanumangarh, Rajasthan, on Friday, 3 June.

His family was inconsolable when his mortal remains reached their village on Friday morning.

Thousands of people from his village teared up and expressed anger about the latest incident in the Valley, which is in the midst of another surge of militant attacks as nine people, including civilians – locals and non-locals – and security personnel, have been killed since 7 May.