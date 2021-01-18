ABP-CVoter Opinion Poll: DMK to Win With 162 Seats, AIADMK-BJP 64

The survey also suggests that TTV Dhinakaran and Sasikala’s Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazagam (AMMK) is expected to get a 7.8 per cent vote share, which could eat into the AIADMK vote share.



There is much anticipation riding on Sasikala Natarajan’s political moves once she is released from jail on 27 January, after serving her four-year prison term in the disproportionate assets case.

Now that Rajinikanth has called the quits on politics, BJP could consider using Sasikala as their trump card, a few analysts have opined.



On 14 January, during the 51st Anniversary of Thuglak magazine, Thuglak Editor and RSS sympathiser S Gurumurthy had said, “When a house is on fire you do not wait for water from the Ganges to put out the fire. You will even use sewer water for the purpose. Similarly, whether it is Sasikala or anyone else when you gather as an alliance or a front you can't wait for Ganga water, you have to accept all kinds of water."

That observation is significant as Gurumurthy has been one of the key links for BJP in the state and he had also strongly opposed the elevation of Sasikala as the AIADMK general secretary and then almost becoming Chief Minister before being sent to jail by the Supreme Court in 2017 after Jayalalithaa’s demise. It is also important to note that these statements were made in the presence of the BJP president J.P. Nadda and several state BJP leaders.