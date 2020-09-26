With BJP’s ‘Support’, Can VK Sasikala ‘Take Charge’ Of AIADMK?

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E Palanisamy and his supporters have declared that they will not allow her back into the party, but it will tough to hold out against Sasikala. Given the fact that the term of the government is about to end, the ruling faction has little hold over MLAs or the party itself.

The fact that Sasikala has served a jail term is bound to further a sympathy factor with a large section of the cadre. It is well known that Chief Minister E Palanisamy, who was chosen by Sasikala for the post after Jayalalithaa’s demise, had turned against her – and that adds to the sentiment.

In fact, a recent video circulated on social media shows how the chief minster repeatedly fell at Sasikala’s feet when she had announced his name for the job.