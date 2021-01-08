Sasikala to be Released from Karnataka Prison Latest by 27 January

After months of speculation about the probable release of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa’s close aide V K Sasikala, her advocate Raja Senthoor Pandian has told The New Minute that she will be released from the Parappana Agrahara prison in Karnataka latest by 27 January.

Earlier, Pandian had told TNM that her release is imminent and that it had been delayed by the lockdown imposed in view of the coronavirus pandemic. Sasikala’s release is expected to create ripples in the political landscape of Tamil Nadu.