‘Free to Join Other Parties,’ Says Rajini’s Team As Some Go to DMK

Just days after actor Rajinikanth put to rest all chatter on his entry into politics, his team has issued a notice that members of the Rajini Makkal Mandram have been told they are free to resign and join other parties.



Since the actor made the announcement, several district chiefs of the outfit have joined Tamil Nadu's main opposition party, DMK.

"They shouldn't forget they are always Rajini fans even if they join other parties," the notice read.