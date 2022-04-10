Sri Lankan Economic Crisis: 21 More Tamil Refugees Arrive in TN’s Rameswaram

As the crisis in the neighbouring nation continues to escalate, questions arise as to what the future might hold if more refugees are to reach the country.

According to a Business Standard report on 9 April, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has sent directives to several state government departments, asking them to be ready for the arrival of more Tamils from Sri Lanka.

Despite the Tamil Nadu government’s position, however, it is impossible for the state to take the final decision on what is to be done with the refugees arriving to the country, since the onus of decisions concerning refugee status rests with the Union government.

(Published in arrangement with The News Minute.)