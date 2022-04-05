Sri Lanka is Seething With Anti-Govt Protests, But What Next?

Public anger is on the rise in Sri Lanka as the country’s worst economic crisis in 70 years plunged its citizens into a dire situation.
With rolling power outages and a continued scarcity of essential items, civil unrest is growing with a resounding cry of "Go Home Gota" and "Gota Go Back", as people demand the all-powerful Rajapaksa family, that has held key positions in the government, to step down.
As angry protesters poured into streets in defiance of the 36-hour-long curfew on 3 April, Sunday, in what is being dubbed as the country's "Arab Spring" moment, the Sri Lankan Cabinet resigned en masse, save for Mahinda Rajapaksa, who will continue to remain as prime minister and his brother Gotabaya who is the President.
But now the question is – what next for Sri Lanka?
Soon after all 26 members of the Sri Lankan Cabinet tendered their resignations, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa sacked his brother and Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa from the post and replaced him with Ali Sabry, who until 3 April, was the Minister of Justice.
But his appointment can't be said to have restored faith amongst the people who seem to be entirely frustrated with their political leaders.
Weighing in on what possibly led to Sabry's appointment, M Sathiya Moorthy, head of the Observer Research Foundation’s (ORF's) Chennai Initiative, pointed out that the new finance minister is seen to be a Gotabaya loyalist.
"At one-level, minstry-change thus far is limited to sacking Basil as Foreign Minister, and simultaneous resignation of Rajapaksa loyalist Ajith Cabaral as Central Bank governor. Estranged allies have not committed to return. Having tasted blood, the Opposition says they won't give up until all Rajspaksas quit. In between is Ali Sabry, the new Finance Minister, whose political experience to his two-plus-years as Justice Minister," Moorthy said.
The three other inductees in the new Cabinet are Dinesh Gunawardena, Johnston, Fernando, and GL Peiris – all of whom have been a part of the older Cabinet.
However, a press release from the President also invited members of the Opposition to accept portfolios in the new Cabinet. It read, “The President invites all political parties representing in the Parliament to come together to accept ministerial portfolios in order to find solutions to this national crisis.”
Expectedly, common citizens and the Opposition are far from being placated, with local media reporting gatherings of protesters outside the residences of almost all government MPs asking them to resign immediately.
Opposition MP Udaya Gammanpila called the new Cabinet "old wine in a new bottle", while Sajith Premadasa, Leader of Opposition, called it all a "melodrama to dupe people".
"We want resignations and then we want a political model that works", he tweeted.
As Sri Lanka faces 25 percent inflation rate owing to critical shortfall of foreign currency, the sentiment on ground is that of seeking a change.
But can there be a change in leadership at this given moment? Is there a scope for fresh elections at such a moment of crisis?
M Sathiya Moorthy, head of the Observer Research Foundation’s (ORF's) Chennai Initiative and editorial advisor at a trilingual TV group in Sri Lanka, explains why fresh elections maybe unlikely in the current political atmosphere.
"The alternative is to hold fresh elections and that can happen either just six months before the conclusion of the term of the present Parliament. Or, the Parliament has to pass the resolution for new elections," he added.
Recently, in an interview to Times of India, former Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, who is one of the veteran leaders in the Opposition, also raised doubts about the possibility of fresh elections.
“Electioneering will take 4-5 months. Meanwhile, the Sri Lankan Rupee may further depreciate down to 500, perhaps even 1,000 to a dollar. We can’t afford that,” he had said.
But, in the meantime, the government's main coalition partner, the Sri Lankan Freedom Party (SLFP), wrote a letter to President Gobataya Rajapaksa informing him that steps should be taken to govern the country under a caretaker government in consultation with all political parties represented in the Parliament.
The party's 14 MPs have also threatened to resign from all government posts, if the President fails to pay heed to the SLFP's suggestions.
There are also concerns around whether the economic crisis can also eventually lead to a constitutional crisis.
The last time that country faced a constitutional crisis was in 2018, when President Maithripala Sirisena appointed Mahinda Rajapaksa as Prime Minister before formally dismissing the incumbent PM Ranil Wickremesinghe, resulting in two concurrent prime ministers.
But ORF's Moorthy said the country may not have to face the worst case scenario.
"It can take such a shape if the economic crisis continues but from what we’ve been reading, India’s assistance in fuel, medicines etc, will pour in from this week, so there is going to be a moderate improvement of situations. Yet, how long will that be sustainable, that’s certainly a question," he said.
