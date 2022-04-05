Sri Lanka is Seething With Anti-Govt Protests, But What Next?

Public anger is on the rise in Sri Lanka as the country’s worst economic crisis in 70 years plunged its citizens into a dire situation.

With rolling power outages and a continued scarcity of essential items, civil unrest is growing with a resounding cry of "Go Home Gota" and "Gota Go Back", as people demand the all-powerful Rajapaksa family, that has held key positions in the government, to step down.

As angry protesters poured into streets in defiance of the 36-hour-long curfew on 3 April, Sunday, in what is being dubbed as the country's "Arab Spring" moment, the Sri Lankan Cabinet resigned en masse, save for Mahinda Rajapaksa, who will continue to remain as prime minister and his brother Gotabaya who is the President.

But now the question is – what next for Sri Lanka?