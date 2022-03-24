'Sri Lanka Isn't Same Anymore': Tamil Refugees Flee Country's Worst Forex Crisis

A boat was waiting for Gajendran (24), his wife Mary Clarine (22), and their four-month-old son at Jaffna to help them flee to India. They left their home country on 22 March, and at around 10 pm, they were stranded at a sand dune in the middle of the waters. Desperate for help, they contacted the Indian Coast Guard, who moved them to safety.

“An input was received regarding the illegal migration of Sri Lankan nationals to India," a release from the Coast Guard read. "On receipt of input, ICGS Mandapam had launched Hovercraft H-181 immediately for sanitising the area, and two hours later, the hovercraft located six persons from the fourth island of Rameshwaram,” the release added.

Tiori Anistan, 28, was also in the boat with her six-year-old son and nine-year-old daughter.

"We can’t live in Sri Lanka anymore. We don't have jobs and can't afford food anymore. We took the little we can and fled to Tamil Nadu hoping to find a good life here," said Clarine.