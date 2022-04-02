Sri Lanka Declares State of Emergency Amid Unrest Over Economic Crisis

Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Friday, 1 April, declared a state of emergency in the country, giving sweeping powers to security forces to arrest and detain suspects with immediate effect.

This came a day after hundreds tried to storm his house in anger over the economic crisis.

Rajapaksa issued the "Extraordinary Gazette", declaring a public emergency. The president said he believed there was a "public emergency in Sri Lanka" that necessitated invoking the tough laws.