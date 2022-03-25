Sri Lanka Meltdown: How India Can Help Its Crumbling Economy

The current situation in Sri Lanka is an alarming one – long queues are being seen for the purchase of essential supplies, there are mass protests and public unrest due to acute shortages, and the country is witnessing a sharp increase in the cost of goods and services, including food, fuel and travel costs.

Though many factors have precipitated this mess, the primary reason is poor economic governance. Sri Lanka is slowly heading towards bankruptcy as the current monetary reserve of the country, which is accounted for about $2.3 billion as of March 2022, would not be enough to pay the $7 billion foreign debt, including international sovereign bonds. National inflation skyrocketed to 17.5% in February 2022 as per the National Consumer Price Index, and foreign debt was at a staggering $35 billion.