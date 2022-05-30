Sidhu Moose Wala Murder: Who're Lawrence Bishnoi, Goldy Brar & Vicky Middukhera?

The posts, claimed to have been on behalf of Bishnoi, say:

"I, along with my brother Goldy Brar, take responsibility of killing Sidhu Moose Wala. People may say whatever they want to, but we have avenged the death of our brother Vicky Middukhera. Sidhu Moose Wala had helped to get him killed."

"I had called him from Jaipur and told him that what he did was wrong. He told me he didn't care for anyone and he challenged me saying that he too kept his weapon loaded. So now we have avenged our brother's death. But this is just the beginning. Whoever was involved in the killing of our brother, they should be alert."

The Quint could not verify the authenticity of these posts. We reached out to Punjab Police for further clarity on the matter.

"We are examining these Facebook posts. Lawrence Bishnoi's associate has already said that the gang is responsible (for Moose Wala's killing)," a Punjab Police official told The Quint.

The allegation made on Facebook is still unsubstantiated, that Sidhu Moose Wala was involved in the killing of Vicky Middukhera.

There were some media reports that the role of Moose Wala's manager Shaganpreet Singh was being probed in connection with Middukhera's murder. However, the police haven't found anything decisive so far to link Moose Wala to Middukhera's murder.

So who are Lawrence Bishnoi, Goldy Brar, Vicky Middukhera, and Shaganpreet Singh whose names are coming up after Moose Wala's murder?