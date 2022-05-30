Sidhu Moose Waala Murder: Mansa Police Files FIR Against Unknown Persons

Moose Wala was shot dead by unknown assailants in a village in the Mansa district on Sunday, 29 May.

Hours later, Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) VK Bhawra informed, "Gangster Goldy Brar has taken responsibility for the murder. Lawrence Bishnoi gang is behind the murder. At least three weapons were used in the murder."

The murder comes a day after Punjab Police curtailed Moose Wala's security cover, along with 423 others as part of the Bhagwant Mann-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government's crackdown on VIP culture.